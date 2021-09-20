Inspiration4 zveřejňuje snímky Země z mise SpaceX a výšky 575 km

“When you look up at the sky, you dream about being among the stars. When you’re with the stars and look down, you dream about being back on the earth.” — @ChrisSembroski— Inspiration4 (@inspiration4x) September 29, 2021
More stunning photos from our #Inspiration4 crew’s three-day journey to orbit pic.twitter.com/ppZhzNJkQI
A video over Brazil from first day on orbit. Shot w/iPhone but hopefully we can get some of @inspiration4x Nikon shots out soon. Such a privilege to see our from this perspective. We need to take far better care of our home planet and also reaching for the stars. pic.twitter.com/mAQw6eK8Ui— Jared Isaacman (@rookisaacman) September 25, 2021