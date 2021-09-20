www.digimanie.cz
Inspiration4 zveřejňuje snímky Země z mise SpaceX a výšky 575 km

, , aktualita
Mise Inspiration4 měla dostat 4 civilisty na orbitu Země a vybrat 200 mil. USD pro dětskou nemocnici St Jude. Nyní se na sociálních sítích objevují i fotografie pořízené z cesty. S výškou 575 km překonali i vzdálenost ISS.
Letošní září bylo ve znamení dalších vesmírných letů. Po závodech Blue Origin a Virgin Galactic se tentokrát do hry dostalo i SpaceX Elona Muska. V tomto případě se ale neletělo k hranici vesmíru jako v případě prvních dvou, ale až do výšky 575 km, tedy ještě o nějakých 165-170 km výše, než je stanice ISS. O cestě byl natočen i dokument Countdown, na který se můžete podívat na Netflixu.
 
 
Samozřejmostí je, že se na misi pořizovalo i mnoho fotografií. Některé z nich byly pořízeny digitální zrcadlovkou Nikonu, nicméně objevily se také snímky i z mobilních telefonů. Např. velitel mise Jared Isaacman používal telefon z rodiny Apple iPhone 12. Snímky si nyní můžete prohlédnout na sociálních sítích.
 
 
 


